IMD plans new flood forecasting models for Bengaluru, Kolkata

After Chennai and Mumbai, India Meteorological Department now plans to create urban flood forecasting models for Bengaluru and Kolkata – the two metropolises that go underwater after heavy rains.

The officials at IMD and the Ministry of Earth Sciences are in talks with state and municipal officials for sharing of data that are essential to design such a model.

“We need digital elevation model data from the state on drainage to create such forecasting models. We have just started talking to the states and by next year would be having a better idea,” M Rajeevan, secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences told DH.

IMD has developed a flood warning system for Mumbai and Chennai, but such forecasting is needed for other metros too as the big cities are getting choked because of the population pressure and loss of water bodies.

While the monsoon so far has been good for most parts of the country, weather scientists forecast more rains for Karnataka and Maharashtra in the second half of September after two weeks of deficient rainfall. Northwest India is the only rain deficient region while the southern peninsula received 20% more than average rainfall.

The September rain, however, would not be as much as August, which set a new record by becoming the second-most rainy August in the last 120 years after 1926.