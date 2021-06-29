Implement 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme by July 31: SC to states

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all states and Union Territories to implement the 'one nation, one ration card' scheme by July 31, among a slew of welfare measures for migrant workers as well as those from the unorganised sector.
It has directed the government to provide dry ration and continue community kitchens for migrant workers till the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
China's growing problem of eating disorders
Covid-19 in Brazil: A tragedy with no sign of let-up
DH Toon | FM Sitharaman unveils Covid relief package
A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple
Gold-obsessed Indians are pouring billions into crypto
Lack of water rules out life on Venus: Study
Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica
In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century