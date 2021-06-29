Implement 'One Nation, One Ration Card' by July 31: SC

Implement 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme by July 31: SC to states

  Jun 29 2021
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all states and Union Territories to implement the 'one nation, one ration card' scheme by July 31, among a slew of welfare measures for migrant workers as well as those from the unorganised sector.

It has directed the government to provide dry ration and continue community kitchens for migrant workers till the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.

