Stock markets cut short 6-day rally, Sensex falls 344 points amid profit-taking, foreign fund outflows

Snapping its six-day winning streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 344.52 points or 0.41% to settle at 84,211.88. During the day, it fell by 599.25 points or 0.70% to 83,957.15.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 10:59 IST
Published 24 October 2025, 10:59 IST
