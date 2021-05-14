Imported Sputnik V doses to cost Rs 995.40, Dr Reddy's administers first jab in Hyderabad

Dr Reddy's on Friday announced that imported doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V would cost Rs 948 plus 5 per cent GST (Rs 995.40). It held a soft launch of the Covid-19 vaccine in Hyderabad and administered the first jab on Friday.

The first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13, 2021, it added.

"Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months. Subsequently, supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners," it added.

The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at a maximum retail price of Rs 948, with 5 per cent GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

(A previous version of this story said that the imported price would be Rs 998.40 with GST, it has been corrected to Rs 995.40)