In call with Zelenskyy, Modi seeks support in evacuating Indians from Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke on the phone with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. During the phone call, which lasted for about 35 minutes, the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine.

PM Modi appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. He thanked President Zelenskyy for the help extended by the Government of Ukraine in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, according to ANI quoting sources.

PM Modi sought continued support from Ukraine in ongoing efforts for evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy.

