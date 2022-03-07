In call with Zelenskyy, Modi seeks support in evacuating Indians from Ukraine

Modi dials Zelenskyy, seeks support in evacuation

PM Modi appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 07 2022, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 12:34 ist
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: DH Creative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke on the phone with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. During the phone call, which lasted for about 35 minutes, the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine.

PM Modi appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. He thanked President Zelenskyy for the help extended by the Government of Ukraine in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, according to ANI quoting sources.

Track live updates of Russia-Ukraine crisis here

PM Modi sought continued support from Ukraine in ongoing efforts for evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy. 

