India records 89,129 Covid-19 cases, 714 deaths

In highest spike of 2021, India records 89,129 Covid-19 cases, 714 deaths

Maharashtra recorded nearly 48,000 Covid-19 cases yesterday, the highest the state has seen ever

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 03 2021, 08:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 13:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Saturday recorded 89,129 new Covid-19 cases in a day, the highest daily rise in around six-and-half-months, taking the nationwide tally of infections to over 1.23 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

The death toll increased to 1,64,110 with 714 more fatalities in a day, also the highest since October 21.

The jump in cases reported on Saturday was the highest since September 20 last year when 92,605 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Also Read | Decision on complete lockdown in Maharashtra in 2 days: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Corresponding to the rapid surge in cases, the number of active cases too have registered a steady increase for the 24th day in a row with the tally reaching 6,58,909, which is 5.32 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 93.36 per cent, the data stated.

The active caseload was the lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and comprised 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,15,69,241, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.32 per cent, the health ministry data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16 last year. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20. The one-crore mark was breached on December 19 last year.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 24,69,59,192 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to April 2 with 10,46,605 of them being tested on Friday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Karnataka
Bengaluru
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

You've probably never seen this colour before!

You've probably never seen this colour before!

'Meteor that killed dinosaurs created Amazon forest'

'Meteor that killed dinosaurs created Amazon forest'

 