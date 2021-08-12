Independence Day: India's journey across the decades

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, we take a look at the decades that have gone by, highlighting some of the major events that helped shape the nation.

Over the years after attaining independence, India has had to face many challenges - from wars with Pakistan and China to a major terror attack in its financial captial, Mumbai, a high-profile plane hijacking, a nationwide Emergency, assassinations of two of its prime ministers - and more. During this time, India earned accolades in sports like cricket, grew as more states were added, and started to look to - and aim for - the stars.

The country also introduced a nationwide common identification card called Aadhaar, landed its first Mars oribter, underwent a drastic economic change with demonetisation, and introduced GST, one indirect tax to replace most others.

We take a look at some events that shaped India in the decades that followed the night of August 15, 1947.