Independence Day Live: PM Modi arrives at Red Fort for flag hoisting, to address nation shortly

Watch PM Narendra Modi's address to nation on Independence Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Red Fort for flag hoisting
PM Modi greets India on 75th Independence Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi,
Two brave policemen from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday named as the top recipients of the nation's two highest peacetime gallantry awards but unfortunately both will receive the awards posthumously.
Fifteen other brave hearts received the Shaurya Chakra – the third highest gallantry award. They include six men from the Army, one from the Navy, two from the Air Force and six from various police organisations.
US President Joe Biden wishes India on Independence Day
Greeting Indians on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, US President Joe Biden has said that the foundational commitment to respecting the will of the people through democracy continues to inspire the world and is the basis of the special bond between India and the United States.
“On this day, August 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey toward independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth and non-violence,” Biden said in his message to India on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.
New Delhi gets ready for I-Day celebrations
Monuments across the country lit up in the colours of the national flag to celebrate 75th Independence Day
Where can you watch the Independence Day celebrations?
You can follow PM Modi's speech and the Independence Day celebrations live on the national broadcasters Doordarshan, while the All India Radio will broadcast his speech live. You can also tune into Doordarshan and AIR's YouTube channels for the same.
Is this India's 74th or 75th Independence Day?
India won its hard-fought independence from over 200 years of British rule on August 15, 1947. This means that on August 15, 1948, India celebrated the first year of freedom, 10 years on August 15, 1958, 20 years in 1968 and, consequently, 70 years in 2017.
Therefore, India is celebrating 74 years of freedom from the British rule in 2021. But if we calculate the number of Independence Days India has celebrated, it will be 75 since August 15, 1947 will be considered as the first.
Schedule of events on Independence Day
Here is the full schedule of events for Independence Day.
PM Modi will hoist the national flag at 7.30 AM and will address the nation after that.
