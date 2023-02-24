India abstains as UN calls for Russia to leave Ukraine

India abstained in the UN General Assembly on Thursday on a resolution that underscored the need to reach as soon as possible a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine in line with the principles of the UN Charter.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the draft resolution, put forward by Ukraine and its supporters, titled ‘Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine’.

The resolution, which got 141 votes in favour and 7 against, “underscores the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.”

India was among the 32 countries that abstained.

The resolution called upon member states and international organisations to redouble support for diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, consistent with the Charter.