India all set to become $5 tn economy by FY25: Gadkari

'India all set to become $5 tn economy by FY25,' says Gadkari

The road transport and highways minister said India will play a key role in achieving global Sustainable Development Goals

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 16 2022, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 14:19 ist
The minister said currently India's automobile industry is worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore and he wants to take it to Rs 15 lakh crore.' This will create lots of new jobs.' Credit: PTI Photo

India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and is all set to achieve $5 trillion GDP by 2024-25, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

Addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI, Gadkari said the central government is aiming to boost growth and employment to achieve sustainable development.

The road transport and highways minister said India will play a key role in achieving global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

Also Read | NH projects: Over 1,74,387 land compensation cases pending, says Gadkari

Gadkari noted that India needs to increase its exports and reduce imports.

"We are also working on developing alternative, clean and green fuel like bio ethanol, bio-CNG, bio-LNG and green hydrogen," he said, adding green hydrogen is the fuel for the future.

The minister said currently India's automobile industry is worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore and he wants to take it to Rs 15 lakh crore."This will create lots of new jobs."

He also said his focus is on reducing cost of construction. "We are trying to minimise use of steel and cement."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nitin Gadkari
India News
Indian economy
sustainable development goals

What's Brewing

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

DH Toon | Seeing red over saffron bikini

DH Toon | Seeing red over saffron bikini

Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights

Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights

Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner

Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner

Infosys@40 - A success story that inspires millions

Infosys@40 - A success story that inspires millions

 