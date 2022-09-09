India bans export of broken rice

India on Friday banned the export of broken rice, as per a government notification.
In a notification dated September 8, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has prohibited exports with effect from September 9.
The ministry has also listed conditions under which the consignments of broken rice would be allowed for a period of one week starting Friday.
More to follow...
