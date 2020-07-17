India-China Border Tensions: Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh to carry out security review

Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh to review security

Rajnath Singh was originally scheduled to visit Ladakh on July 3 but the trip was deferred

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 17 2020, 09:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 10:18 ist
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Leh on Friday on a day-long visit to carry out a comprehensive review of the security scenario in the region in wake of the border row with China.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army chief Gen M M Naravane are accompanying Singh on the visit.

Singh is set to visit Stakna and Lukung forward areas.

His trip comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh on July 3 during which he also addressed troops and signalled the country's firmness in dealing with the India-China border row.

Singh was originally scheduled to visit Ladakh on July 3 but the trip was deferred.

Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for over eight weeks since May 5.

The tension escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

However, following a series of diplomatic and military talks, the two sides began a mutual disengagement process on July 6 and withdrew troops from most of the friction points. 

