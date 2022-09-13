India, China complete disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 13 2022, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 14:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Indian and the Chinese armies on Tuesday completed the disengagement process in Gogra Heights-Hot Springs area near Patrolling Point-15 in eastern Ladakh sector, reported ANI quoting sources.

The two sides have also completed verification of each others positions adapter pulling back troops from friction point.

More to follow...

India
China
India News
India-China border
LAC

