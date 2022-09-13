India, China complete disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings

The Indian and the Chinese armies on Tuesday completed the disengagement process in Gogra Heights-Hot Springs area near Patrolling Point-15 in eastern Ladakh sector, reported ANI quoting sources.
The two sides have also completed verification of each others positions adapter pulling back troops from friction point.
More to follow...
