India, China to complete disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings by September 12

India, China to complete LAC disengagement by Sept 12

The two sides have also agreed to take the talks forward and resolve remaining issues and restore peace and tranquility

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 09 2022, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 15:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India and China will complete the disengagement process in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh by September 12, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry's comment came a day after the Indian and Chinese armies announced that they have begun to disengage from the Gogra-Hotsprings Patrolling Point 15, where the two sides have been locked in a standoff for over two years.

The two sides have also agreed to take the talks forward and resolve remaining issues and restore peace and tranquility along LAC in India-China border areas, the MEA said.

"It has been agreed that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides will be dismantled and mutually verified. The landforms in the area will be restored to the pre-standoff period by both sides," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in response to queries on the issue.

India News
China
LAC
Ladakh

