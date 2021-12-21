India committed to free and open Indo-Pacific: Jaishankar

India committed to free, open Indo-Pacific: Jaishankar

The comments on 'unilateral change of status quo and militarisation' came in the backdrop of growing global concerns over China's increasing military muscle-flexing

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 21 2021, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 23:42 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Credit: Reuters file photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and expressed concerns over "complicating" actions, including unilateral changes of the status quo and militarisation.

The external affairs minister was speaking at the India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum.

Delving into India's ties with Japan, he underlined that the partnership has made great advances with a convergence on regional and global matters.

"Addressed the India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum today. Underlined that the India-Japan partnership has made great advances with convergence on regional and global matters. Recalled that PM @narendramodi called it the most natural relationship in the region," Jaishankar tweeted.

"We are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific. And concerned at complicating actions including unilateral change of status quo and militarization. Urged Japanese companies to respond positively to the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme," he said in another tweet.

Though Jaishankar did not name any country, the comments on "unilateral change of status quo and militarisation" came in the backdrop of growing global concerns over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific region.

On the India-Japan relations, the minister said the "closeness" in the ties is evident not only in the Quad but also in many trilateral formats.

"Mutual benefit in also establishing a Green Partnership. Our closeness is evident not only in the Quad but also in many trilateral formats. 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2022 should take ties to a higher level," he said.

The fourth India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum was hosted by the Japan Institute of International Affairs and the Delhi Policy Group.

The organisers said Hayashi Yoshimasa, the foreign minister of Japan, also spoke at the forum.

