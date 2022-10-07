India objects to US envoy's visit to PoK

India conveys to US objections over visit to PoK by American envoy

India also took objections to the US ambassador to Pakistan holding some meetings in PoK

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 07 2022, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 18:01 ist
Arindam Bagchi. Credit: IANS Photo

India has conveyed its objections to the US over the recent visit to Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir by the American Ambassador to Islamabad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

India also took objections to the US ambassador to Pakistan holding some meetings in PoK.

"We have conveyed our objections to the visit," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing. 

Pakistan
United States
World news
India News
Jammu and Kashmir

