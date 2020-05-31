India expels two officials of Pakistan High Commission for spying

India has expelled two officials of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi, after they were found to be working for the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) – the spy agency of the neighbouring country.

The two officials – Abid Hussain and Tahir Hussain – were working in the visa section of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi. The probe by the counter-espionage agencies of the Government of India, however, found them to be undercover ISI agents. They were apprehended by the law-enforcement agencies in New Delhi on Sunday “for indulging in espionage activities”.

The Government has declared both the officials of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi “persona non grata” for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave India within 24 hours, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in a press-release.

The MEA also issued a démarche to the Charge de Affaires (acting High Commissioner) of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi, Syed Haider Shah, lodging a strong protest over the activities of the two officials against the national security of India.

Shah was asked to ensure that no member of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission to India should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status, the MEA said in its press-release.

India had in 2016 expelled another official of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi – Mehmood Akhter – after he had been found to be involved in espionage activities. Pakistan had retaliated by expelling an officer of the High Commission of India in Islamabad.