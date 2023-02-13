India expresses confidence, G20 summit to bring new solutions to boost farm productivity

India on Monday expressed confidence that the G20 meet will bring out solutions like new technologies for enhancing farm productivity, which is key for tackling the global food security concerns.

India, the world's second largest wheat producer, and largest producer of fruit and vegetable, also said it will play a major role in feeding the world keeping in mind the global food security concerns, while asserting that every nation should work towards sustainable agricultural practices.

Around 90 delegates from 30 nations, including representatives of international organisations, attended the three-day event. Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja was also present at the event.

Addressing the first G20 Agriculture Deputies' Meeting under India's presidency here, three-time chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and a pioneer in some of the agriculture reforms Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: "The need of the hour is to focus on three main areas -- increasing production, reducing cost of cultivation and ensuring better prices to the farmers.

"India is already working towards this direction," he said.

Chouhan further said, "Food security is a major concern before the world due to rising population. By 2030, the global foodgrains demand is estimated to be 345 million tonne as against 192 million tonne in the year 2000."

Only 12 per cent of the world's arable land is suitable for agriculture. Neither the land is going to increase nor the natural resources, he said.

Therefore, it is necessary to utilise land and natural resources in a better way and increase the farm productivity to meet the future food demand, he said.

"I am confident that the G20 summit will help boost the farm sector by connecting new technologies through local organisations," the chief minister added.

Asserting that there is a need to make agriculture profitable, the chief minister said there is an alternative for other things and not for food. "For food, we need agriculture."

Speaking to the media separately, the chief minister reiterated that the food security challenges faced by the entire world is due to the growing population and said India will play its rightful role in feeding the world.

In Madhya Pradesh too, he said, several steps have been taken to boost production and income of farmers. The farm sector grew more than 18 per cent in Madhya Pradesh consistently in the last one decade. The state contributes to 60 per cent of India's total wheat exports. Its 'Sharabati' wheat variety is well known in the world, he said.

Foodgrain production in Madhya Pradesh has increased to 619 lakh tonnes in the last 18 years from 159 million tonnes, he added.

"India is meeting the needs of the world. ...About 21 lakh tonne wheat has been exported from Madhya Pradesh alone this year. There are many opportunities. We will exploit them to meet the food security needs of the world," Chouhan told media.

The prospect of wheat crop in Madhya Pradesh is "good" and production would break the previous record, he said on the sidelines of the media briefing.

Madhya Pradesh is the second biggest producer of wheat after Uttar Pradesh. Already early sown wheat varieties in the state have started arriving in the market.

Chouhan also shared the steps India has taken to promote organic and natural farming in order to reduce use of chemical fertilisers.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister also inaugurated an exhibition which showcased millets and its value-added food products apart from the allied farm sector.

During the three-day event, issues such as climate smart initiatives, adoption of climate smart technology by small farmers as well as agriculture market information system, wheat initiatives, agriculture risk management and reduction of food loss will be discussed in detail.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be present on the second day.