India expresses 'deep' concern over Myanmar military coup; monitoring situation closely

'We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely,' the MEA said in a statement

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2021, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 12:59 ist
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi . Credit: Reuters File Photo

India on Monday expressed "deep concern" over the military coup in Myanmar and detention of the country's top political leaders, saying it has always been steadfast in supporting the democratic transition in that country.

In its reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs said India is monitoring the situation closely.

Read | Myanmar military says it is taking control of the country

"We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar," the MEA said.

"We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely," it said in a statement.

Myanmar's military staged a coup on Monday and the country's top leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained.

Also Read | UN Chief strongly condemns detention of Myanmar's Suu Kyi

According to media reports, an announcer on Myanmar's military-owned Myawaddy TV declared on Monday morning that the military had taken control of the country for one year.

Myanmar's leader Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy (NLD) was quoted as saying in the media.

