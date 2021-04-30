India extends ban on international passenger flights till May 31

India has extended its ban on international passenger flights till May 31, the DGCA announced on Friday.
— DGCA (@DGCAIndia) April 30, 2021
However, the ministry said exemptions may be made on case-to-case basis.
More to follow...
