India extends ban on international passenger flights till May 31

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Apr 30 2021, 13:12 ist
  updated: Apr 30 2021, 13:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India has extended its ban on international passenger flights till May 31, the DGCA announced on Friday.

However, the ministry said exemptions may be made on case-to-case basis.

More to follow...

 

Aviation
flights
Coronavirus
COVID-19

