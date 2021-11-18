India investing in developing capabilities in 5G and 6G tech: PM Modi

India is investing in developing indigenous capabilities in 5G and 6G telecom technologies besides focusing on manufacturing semi-conductors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

In a virtual address at the Sydney Dialogue, the prime minister said the "greatest product" of technology today is data and that India has created a robust framework of data protection, privacy and security.

"And, at the same time, we use data as a source of empowerment of people. India has unmatched experience in doing this in a democratic framework with strong guarantees of individual rights," he said.

Modi also highlighted India's achievement in the digital domain, its current priorities and mentioned the "global trust" that the country enjoys.

"We are investing in developing indigenous capabilities in telecom technology such as 5G and 6G," he said.

It is learnt that India has been in touch with a number of countries including Japan and Australia for the development of new-age telecom technologies.

"We are developing strong capabilities in cloud platforms and cloud computing. This is a key to resilience and digital sovereignty. We are building world-class capabilities in quantum computing," the prime minister said.

He said India's space programme is a vital part of its economy and security and that it is now open to innovation and investment from the private sector.

"India is already a major centre for providing cyber security solutions and services to corporates around the world. We have set up a task force with our industry to make India a global hub for cyber security," Modi said.

The Sydney Dialogue is a forum focused on emerging, critical and cyber technologies.

"And now, we are focusing on hardware. We are preparing a package of incentives to become a key manufacturer of semi-conductors," he said.

"Our production linked incentive schemes in electronics and telecom are already attracting local and global players to set up base in India," Modi added.

The prime minister also described India as one of the leading nations in artificial intelligence and machine learning, especially in the human-centred and ethical use of artificial intelligence.

He also referred to India's digital vaccination platform, CoWin, and said it has been offered free to the entire world and that it has been made an open-source software.

"India's extensive experience with use of technology and policy for public good, inclusive development and social empowerment can be of great help to the developing world," Modi said.

