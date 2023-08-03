India is safer and secure than anytime in past, says BJP's Anil Antony

India is safer and secure than before: Anil Antony

The BJP leader discussed many of the pressing issues concerning the public especially the youth in Kerala with Shah.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2023, 05:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 05:47 ist
Credit: X/@anilkantony

Newly appointed BJP national secretary Anil Antony met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

"Called on H’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah  ji today at Parliament House. Could discuss many of the pressing issues concerning the public especially the youth in Kerala", Antony tweeted.

The former Congress leader, who is also the son of former defence minister A K Antony added, "India is safer and more secure than anytime in the past during the current government’s tenure led by H’ble PM Sri. @narendramodi ji."

 

 

India News
Indian Politics
Anil Antony
BJP

