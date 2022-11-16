India is the future: UAE Minister at Bengaluru Tech Summit

United Arab Emirates Minister Omar bin Sultan Al Olama on Wednesday said the future will have Indian fingerprints for "everyone and everywhere", as he praised the country for the strides it has made in the field of technology. Al Olama was addressing the inaugural session of the 25th Bengaluru Tech Summit here.

"Our belief is that India is not just past and present but India is also the future. The future will have (an) Indian fingerprint on it for everyone and everywhere,” he said. Al Olama said technology is driven from places such as Bengaluru but technology has come from the rest of the world as well. "But it has an Indian fingerprint because there are Indians shaping the future of technology in different places across the world,” the UAE Minister of State, who holds the portfolio of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, said.

According to him, there are other areas as well which will be India-driven. "I don't think that it's just the future of technology that is going to be driven by India. It's going to be the future of technology, education, finance and many other sectors (that's going) to be reshaped by India," Al Olama told Asia's largest technology event. He was optimistic that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that was signed between the UAE and India earlier this year was a great stepping stone to forge together a new era of technologies.

The UAE minister also opined that the 'I2U2' (which stands for India, Israel, the UAE, and the US) partnership will be a one-of-a-kind role model that many countries are going to build their collaborations on. Referring to the technology industry, Al Olama said if those players want to take their ideas to the rest of the world including places in Africa and the Middle East, then the UAE will be their "natural springboard".