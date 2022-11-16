India is the future: UAE Minister at Bengaluru Summit

India is the future: UAE Minister at Bengaluru Tech Summit

He was optimistic that the CEPA between UAE and India would help forge a new era of technologies

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 16 2022, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 18:30 ist
Make in India emblem at the Bengaluru Tech Summit. Credit: PTI Photo

United Arab Emirates Minister Omar bin Sultan Al Olama on Wednesday said the future will have Indian fingerprints for "everyone and everywhere", as he praised the country for the strides it has made in the field of technology. Al Olama was addressing the inaugural session of the 25th Bengaluru Tech Summit here.

"Our belief is that India is not just past and present but India is also the future. The future will have (an) Indian fingerprint on it for everyone and everywhere,” he said. Al Olama said technology is driven from places such as Bengaluru but technology has come from the rest of the world as well. "But it has an Indian fingerprint because there are Indians shaping the future of technology in different places across the world,” the UAE Minister of State, who holds the portfolio of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, said.

According to him, there are other areas as well which will be India-driven. "I don't think that it's just the future of technology that is going to be driven by India. It's going to be the future of technology, education, finance and many other sectors (that's going) to be reshaped by India," Al Olama told Asia's largest technology event. He was optimistic that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that was signed between the UAE and India earlier this year was a great stepping stone to forge together a new era of technologies.

The UAE minister also opined that the 'I2U2' (which stands for India, Israel, the UAE, and the US) partnership will be a one-of-a-kind role model that many countries are going to build their collaborations on. Referring to the technology industry, Al Olama said if those players want to take their ideas to the rest of the world including places in Africa and the Middle East, then the UAE will be their "natural springboard".

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
Technology
UAE
India News

What's Brewing

Which Republicans could run for president in 2024?

Which Republicans could run for president in 2024?

Once stolen by Nazis, Chagall painting sells for $7.4mn

Once stolen by Nazis, Chagall painting sells for $7.4mn

Celebs pay their last respects to Superstar Krishna

Celebs pay their last respects to Superstar Krishna

Denied education, young Afghan girls married off

Denied education, young Afghan girls married off

Experiences to look out for at Bengaluru Comic Con 2022

Experiences to look out for at Bengaluru Comic Con 2022

Loud music, headphones pose risk to 1 bn youths: Study

Loud music, headphones pose risk to 1 bn youths: Study

50 years since Apollo, NASA's new moon rocket lifts off

50 years since Apollo, NASA's new moon rocket lifts off

In Pics | Top goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history

In Pics | Top goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history

Taxpayers should not pay for this

Taxpayers should not pay for this

DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat

DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat

 