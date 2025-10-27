<p>Bengaluru: Bike-borne assailants shot a gram panchayat member on the outskirts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> on Sunday evening. </p>.<p>Police said Saleem Pasha, 50, a member of the Kannegowdanahalli GP and a resident of Islampura, survived the attack. </p>.Bengaluru to get 4,500 electric buses as mega tender opens on November 6.<p>Sources said that around 6.30 pm, Pasha was shot at near a mutton stall at 7th Cross in Islampura. He is currently hospitalised, but said to be safe.</p>.<p>The Nelamangala Rural police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the assailants. </p>