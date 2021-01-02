Two-dose regimen for Covid-19 vaccines likely in India

India likely to approve two-dose regimen for Covid-19 vaccines, 4 weeks apart

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jan 02 2021, 23:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 08:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo.

India's drugs regulator is likely to approve administering two doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and another locally-developed one by Bharat Biotech, each four weeks apart, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

Experts at India's Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) have already approved the vaccines and a final decision is expected to be announced by the agency's chief at a news conference scheduled on Sunday.

Calls to CDSCO were unanswered outside regular business hours.

