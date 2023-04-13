India logs 10,158 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

India logs 10,158 new Covid-19 cases; active caseload nears 50,000

The active Covid-19 caseload now stands at 44,998

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 13 2023, 09:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 09:50 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India recorded a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, highest in nearly eight months, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases has increased to 44,998, the data updated on Thursday showed.

India had reported 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

Also Read — Karnataka mandates Covid testing for symptomatic persons

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 per cent. The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections.

The nationwide Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent,according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Related videos

What's Brewing

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 as Benzema strikes again

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 as Benzema strikes again

Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries

Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries

DH Toon | BJP faces heat in K'taka over milk politics

DH Toon | BJP faces heat in K'taka over milk politics

Assam: Over 11K Bihu artists to attempt Guinness record

Assam: Over 11K Bihu artists to attempt Guinness record

 