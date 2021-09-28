India logs 18,795 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 201 days

India on Tuesday reported 18,795 new Covid-19 cases and 179 deaths. This is the lowest single-day rise of coronavirus infections in over 200 days, data from the Union Health Ministry showed.
At least 26,030 persons recovered in the last 24 hours increasing the total recoveries to 3,29,58,002.
Active caseload fell to 2,92,206, the lowest in 192 days.
India has so far administered 87.07 crore vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
The weekly positivity rate was at 1.88 per cent, it has been below 3 per cent for the last 95 days.
