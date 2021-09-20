India logs 30,256 Covid-19 cases, 295 deaths

Of these, Kerala accounted for 19,653 infections and 152 deaths

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 20 2021, 09:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 09:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Monday logged 30,256 fresh Covid-19 cases, 43,938 recoveries and 295 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these, Kerala accounted for 19,653 infections and 152 deaths.

Monday's recorded fatalities brought the death toll to 4,45,133.

Meanwhile, the cumulative case count is now 33,478,419. Active cases stand at 3,18,181 while recoveries surged to 3,27,15,105.

India has so far administered 80,85,68,144 coronavirus vaccines.

 

