India logs 4,100 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,660 new cases

India logs 4,100 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,660 new cases

India's sharp uptick in deaths could be due to states adding backdated deaths to the Covid-19 tally

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 26 2022, 09:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 09:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

India on Saturday logged 1,660 single-day coronavirus cases and 4,100 fatalities, Union Health ministry data showed.

Active cases now stand at 16,741 while 2,349 persons recovered in the past 24 hours.

India's sharp uptick in deaths could be due to states adding backdated deaths to the Covid-19 tally. The country has seen fewer than 100 daily fatalities for over a week now.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Who votes for the Oscars, and how does it work?

Who votes for the Oscars, and how does it work?

OTT has created a level playing field: Bajpayee

OTT has created a level playing field: Bajpayee

DH Toon | Free ticket to 'The Kashmir Files' for China?

DH Toon | Free ticket to 'The Kashmir Files' for China?

Open Sesame | Covid-19 spike

Open Sesame | Covid-19 spike

Cover art: The face of music

Cover art: The face of music

Hello from the other side 

Hello from the other side 

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

Ukraine starts NFT collection with crypto crowdfunding

Ukraine starts NFT collection with crypto crowdfunding

 