India logs 4,100 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,660 new cases

India on Saturday logged 1,660 single-day coronavirus cases and 4,100 fatalities, Union Health ministry data showed.
Active cases now stand at 16,741 while 2,349 persons recovered in the past 24 hours.
India's sharp uptick in deaths could be due to states adding backdated deaths to the Covid-19 tally. The country has seen fewer than 100 daily fatalities for over a week now.
More to follow...
