India logs 4,184 new cases, 104 deaths

The country's active cases dropped further to 44,488, reducing it to 0.1% of the total caseload

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 10 2022, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 09:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

India on Thursday logged 4,184 new Covid-19 cases and 104 deaths, Union Health Ministry data showed.

The country's active cases dropped further to 44,488, reducing it to 0.1 per cent of the total caseload.

6,554 new recoveries pushed the recovery rate to 98.7 per cent.

More to follow...

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Viruses can do good

DH Toon | Election won, but promises...?

Hiding from bombs, Ukraine's cellar violinist plays on

Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC

Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket

Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation

First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months

SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

