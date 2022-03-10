India logs 4,184 new cases, 104 deaths

India on Thursday logged 4,184 new Covid-19 cases and 104 deaths, Union Health Ministry data showed.
The country's active cases dropped further to 44,488, reducing it to 0.1 per cent of the total caseload.
6,554 new recoveries pushed the recovery rate to 98.7 per cent.
More to follow...
