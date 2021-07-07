India logs 43,733 daily Covid-19 cases, 930 deaths

India's daily Covid-19 cases rise above 40,000 again

47,240 patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.17%

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 07 2021, 09:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 09:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Wednesday logged 43,733 new Covid-19 cases and 930 deaths, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

The country's active case tally dropped to 4,59,920, comprising 1.52 per cent of the total caseload.

47,240 patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.17 per cent.

More to follow...

