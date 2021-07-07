India logs 43,733 daily Covid-19 cases, 930 deaths

India on Wednesday logged 43,733 new Covid-19 cases and 930 deaths, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.
The country's active case tally dropped to 4,59,920, comprising 1.52 per cent of the total caseload.
47,240 patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.17 per cent.
More to follow...
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Dilip Kumar: The undisputed 'Tragedy King'
RIP Dilip Kumar: Remembering some of his best films
Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy
Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?
Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final
Legendary UK carmaker Lotus unveils last petrol car
DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today
Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers
Paris gets pizzas made with a twist