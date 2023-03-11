India logs 456 new Covid cases, 1 death

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,55,782, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 11 2023, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 12:53 ist
The death toll stands at 5,30,780 with one death reported in Gujarat, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated. Credit: IANS Photo

India recorded 456 new coronavirus infections, pushing the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases increased to 3,406, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,780 with one death reported in Gujarat, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

So far, the country has logged a total of 4.46 crore (4,46,89,968) Covid cases.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was at 98.80 per cent, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,55,782, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

