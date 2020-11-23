India logs less than 50,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for 16 days straight

India has been registering less than 50,000 Covid-19 cases daily since November 8, which assumes significance as several countries in the Western Hemisphere are witnessing a surge in cases at the onset of winter, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 85,62,641 which exceeds active cases by 81,19,155.

A total of 44,059 people were found infected with Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours with ten states and UTs contributing to 78.74 per cent of the new infections.

Delhi reported 6,746 cases in a day followed by Maharashtra recording 5,753 new cases while Kerala reported 5,254 daily cases.

Of the 511 case fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, 74.95 per cent are concentrated in ten states and UTs.

Delhi, with 121 reported deaths, contributes 23.68 per cent to the new fatalities, the ministry said,

Maharashtra saw a fatality count of 50 while West Bengal followed closely with 49 new fatalities.

"India has been registering less than 50,000 cases for the last 16 days since 8th November. This assumes significance as several countries of the Western Hemisphere are witnessing a huge surge of new cases at the onset of winter," the ministry said.

India's present active caseload (4,43,486) comprises 4.85 per cent of the total cases, and has been sustained below the 5 per cent mark.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate continues to be above 93 per cent as 93.68 per cent of all cases have recovered as of date with 41,024 new recoveries being registered in a day.

"The gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 81,19,155," the ministry said.

Ten states and UTs are contributing to 77.44 per cent of the new recoveries.

Kerala saw 6,227 people recovering from Covid-19. Delhi reported 6,154 recoveries. Maharashtra reported another 4,060 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Twenty-one states and UTs are reporting lower than the national average of deaths per million (97).

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 91 lakh with 44,059 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,33,738 with 511 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.