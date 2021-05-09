India logs over 4,000 new Covid deaths for second day in a row; over 4 lakh new infections

India on Sunday logged more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths over 24 hours for the second day in a row. Meanwhile, 4,03,738 more infections were recorded.

This is the fifth time that the country saw a single-day rise of over 4 lakh new Covid-19 cases.

India now has 37,36,648 active cases as more states imposed lockdowns in a desperate bid to halt the devastating new surge.

The caseload stands at 2,22,96,414 — second only to the United States.

The 4,092 new deaths took India's overall toll to 2,42,362 since the pandemic started.

Experts, who have expressed doubts about the official death toll, say the new wave may not hit a peak until the end of May and there have been mounting calls for tough nationwide measures. The government, stung by criticism of its handling of the new crisis, has largely left individual state administrations to handle pandemic clampdowns.

The fatality rate, as on Friday, stood at 1.09 per cent.

While major cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai have been boosted by extra supplies of oxygen — much of it from abroad — and new hospital beds opened up, the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala have all ordered lockdowns to counter an explosion in cases.

So far, 1,83,17,404 recuperated from the disease in India. The rate of recoveries is 82.15 per cent.

(With AFP inputs)