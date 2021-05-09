4K Covid deaths for second straight day; 4L new cases

India logs over 4,000 new Covid deaths for second day in a row; over 4 lakh new infections

More states imposed lockdowns in a desperate bid to halt the devastating new surge

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 09 2021, 09:22 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 09:49 ist
A Covid-19 patient receives free oxygen provided by Sikh organisation, as coronavirus cases surge in record numbers across the country, in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Sunday logged more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths over 24 hours for the second day in a row. Meanwhile, 4,03,738 more infections were recorded.

This is the fifth time that the country saw a single-day rise of over 4 lakh new Covid-19 cases.

India now has 37,36,648 active cases as more states imposed lockdowns in a desperate bid to halt the devastating new surge.

The caseload stands at  2,22,96,414 — second only to the United States.

The 4,092 new deaths took India's overall toll to 2,42,362 since the pandemic started.

Experts, who have expressed doubts about the official death toll, say the new wave may not hit a peak until the end of May and there have been mounting calls for tough nationwide measures. The government, stung by criticism of its handling of the new crisis, has largely left individual state administrations to handle pandemic clampdowns.

The fatality rate, as on Friday, stood at 1.09 per cent.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

While major cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai have been boosted by extra supplies of oxygen — much of it from abroad — and new hospital beds opened up, the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala have all ordered lockdowns to counter an explosion in cases.

So far, 1,83,17,404 recuperated from the disease in India. The rate of recoveries is 82.15 per cent.

 

(With AFP inputs)

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Health Ministry
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Related videos

What's Brewing

What’s driving the call for Scottish independence?

What’s driving the call for Scottish independence?

An unequal load? Food for thought this Mother's Day

An unequal load? Food for thought this Mother's Day

Gaping at the humour gap

Gaping at the humour gap

A space for beautiful things

A space for beautiful things

The ugly cost of a cute puppy

The ugly cost of a cute puppy

Melting glaciers expose frozen relics of World War I

Melting glaciers expose frozen relics of World War I

Kamal's 'Indian': An unforgettable vigilante drama

Kamal's 'Indian': An unforgettable vigilante drama

DH Toon | What happened to a united Opposition?

DH Toon | What happened to a united Opposition?

DH Toon | New residence for PM Modi amid pandemic?

DH Toon | New residence for PM Modi amid pandemic?

 