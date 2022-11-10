News Live: Voting begins for two-tier panchayat elections in Sikkim

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes Andaman and Nicobar island
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 253km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, at around 2.29 am on Nov 10. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/rFhvSvnRK8
Elon Musk 'kills' official Twitter label, hours after launch
Twitter on Wednesday unveiled -- and then almost immediately scrapped -- a new gray "official" label for some high-profile accounts as Elon Musk struggles to revamp the highly influential platform following his $44 billion buyout.
Voting begins for two-tier panchayat elections in Sikkim
45 locations raided by NIA in TN, including 21 in Coimbatore
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kapshi Chauk in Maharashtra's Nanded
Musk's ties with other nations worth looking at: Biden
US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he thinks Twitter's top boss Elon Musk's relationships with other countries was worthy of being looked at.
Republicans make gains in midterms, but no 'red wave' in US
Republicans were inching towards a slim majority in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday but the Senate may have eluded their grasp in midterm elections as Democrats fended off a "red wave."
