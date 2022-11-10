News Live: Voting begins for two-tier panchayat elections in Sikkim

  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 08:57 ist
  • 08:56

    Voting begins for two-tier panchayat elections in Sikkim

  • 08:42

    45 locations raided by NIA in TN, including 21 in Coimbatore

  • 08:34

    Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes Andaman and Nicobar island

  • 08:28

    Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kapshi Chauk in Maharashtra's Nanded

  • 07:46

    Musk's ties with other nations worth looking at: Biden

    US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he thinks Twitter's top boss Elon Musk's relationships with other countries was worthy of being looked at.

  • 07:46

    Republicans make gains in midterms, but no 'red wave' in US

    Republicans were inching towards a slim majority in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday but the Senate may have eluded their grasp in midterm elections as Democrats fended off a "red wave."

  • 07:45

    Elon Musk 'kills' official Twitter label, hours after launch

    Twitter on Wednesday unveiled -- and then almost immediately scrapped -- a new gray "official" label for some high-profile accounts as Elon Musk struggles to revamp the highly influential platform following his $44 billion buyout.

