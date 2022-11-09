News Live: Rescue operation under way after powerful earthquake jolts Nepal's Doti

  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 08:48 ist
  • 08:47

    Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Nanded in Maharashtra

  • 08:29

    Preparations done for 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

  • 08:28

    Nepal PM expresses condolences to families of victims killed in earthquake

  • 08:11

    Rescue operation under way in Nepal's Doti following earthquake

  • 08:08

    Police book 194 cases against violators during Thevar Jayanthi celebrations in southern districts of Tamil Nadu

  • 07:55

    Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR

  • 07:42

    At least six dead, scores injured in Nepal quake

    At least six people have died and scores injured when two back-to-back earthquakes hit western Nepal in Doti district, National Earthquake Monitoring Center said.

  • 07:41

    Tesla recalls 40,000 cars over possible power steering issue

    Tesla issued a recall in the United States to just over 40,000 vehicles for a possible problem in the electric power steering system, an issue that was being fixed remotely.

    

  • 07:40

    Meta to begin layoffs from Wednesday morning: Report

    Meta Platforms Inc will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told hundreds of executives on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

    