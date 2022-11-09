News Live: Rescue operation under way after powerful earthquake jolts Nepal's Doti

Preparations done for 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Preparations for the 53rd Edition of the International Film Festival of India have been done. We have reviewed the arrangements for the same. This Film Festival organised by Goa government & Government of India during Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal' will be a big event: Goa CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/7CwqFrMdaX
Nepal PM expresses condolences to families of victims killed in earthquake
“Expressing my heartfelt condolences to families of those who died in the earthquake, which was centred in the Khaptad region of Far West. I've instructed relevant agencies to arrange immediate & proper treatment of the injured & victims in the affected areas,” tweets Nepal PM pic.twitter.com/D55xpxj2o1
Police book 194 cases against violators during Thevar Jayanthi celebrations in southern districts of Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu | Police booked a total of 194 cases against people who violated rules during Thevar Jayanthi celebrations in southern districts of the state; 100 cases in Madurai, 19 in Virudhunagar, 36 in Ramanathapuram, 39 in Sivagangai: South Zone IG Asra Garg to ANI
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Nanded in Maharashtra
Preparations done for 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Nepal PM expresses condolences to families of victims killed in earthquake
Rescue operation under way in Nepal's Doti following earthquake
Police book 194 cases against violators during Thevar Jayanthi celebrations in southern districts of Tamil Nadu
Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR
At least six dead, scores injured in Nepal quake
At least six people have died and scores injured when two back-to-back earthquakes hit western Nepal in Doti district, National Earthquake Monitoring Center said.
Tesla recalls 40,000 cars over possible power steering issue
Tesla issued a recall in the United States to just over 40,000 vehicles for a possible problem in the electric power steering system, an issue that was being fixed remotely.
Read more
Meta to begin layoffs from Wednesday morning: Report
Meta Platforms Inc will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told hundreds of executives on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Read more