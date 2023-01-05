India Political Updates: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Ailum village in Uttar Pradesh
India Political Updates: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Ailum village in Uttar Pradesh
updated: Jan 05 2023, 07:57 ist
Here is today's top political news from India.
07:57
Amit Shah's flight diverted to Guwahati due to thick fog in Agartala
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flight could not land at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Wednesday night due to poor visibility caused by thick fog, officials said.
The flight was diverted to Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport where it landed, ATC sources said.
Shah was scheduled to arrive at Agartala on Wednesday night and the next day, flag off two rath yatras in the northeastern state, where assembly polls are due early this year.
07:56
I have never insulted any national icon: Ajit Pawar on Sambhaji controversy
Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday asserted that he has never insulted any national icon, and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of doing so and not apologising for it.
Pawar said he supports the use of the epithet "Swarajya-rakshak" (protector of Swarajya -- the independent Maratha state) for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the founder of the Maratha empire Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as it does justice to his accomplishments.
07:42
Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Ailum village in UP
Amit Shah's flight diverted to Guwahati due to thick fog in Agartala
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flight could not land at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Wednesday night due to poor visibility caused by thick fog, officials said.
The flight was diverted to Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport where it landed, ATC sources said.
Shah was scheduled to arrive at Agartala on Wednesday night and the next day, flag off two rath yatras in the northeastern state, where assembly polls are due early this year.
I have never insulted any national icon: Ajit Pawar on Sambhaji controversy
Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday asserted that he has never insulted any national icon, and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of doing so and not apologising for it.
Pawar said he supports the use of the epithet "Swarajya-rakshak" (protector of Swarajya -- the independent Maratha state) for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the founder of the Maratha empire Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as it does justice to his accomplishments.
Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Ailum village in UP