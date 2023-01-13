India Political Updates: 'Differences never resulted in bitterness,' says Lalu on Sharad Yadav
updated: Jan 13 2023, 08:03 ist
Here are today's top political stories from India.
08:03
PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas cruise in Varanasi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the MV Ganga Vilas luxury cruise on the world's longest river voyage from Varanasi to Dibrugarh on Friday.
He will also lay the foundation and inaugurate several projects of inland waterways in Bihar, West Bengal and Assam on this occasion. - IANS.
07:58
Sharad Yadav's demise irreparable loss to Indian politics: Congress
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday condoled the demise of socialist leader and former Union minister Sharad Yadav and said he strengthened the politics of quality.
The Congress also said Yadav's demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics.
Former party chief Rahul Gandhi said Yadav was a man of humble nature and he has learnt a lot from him. - PTI.
07:50
'Differences never resulted in bitterness': Lalu on 'bade bhai' Sharad Yadav
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad on Thursday condoled the death of former Union minister Sharad Yadav and asserted that their mutual differences "never resulted in any type of bitterness".
Prasad, who has engaged in electoral battles with Yadav in the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat, issued a video statement from his hospital bed in Singapore where he is recuperating from a kidney transplant surgery.(PTI)
