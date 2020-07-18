India protests truce violation by Pakistan; acting envoy summoned by MEA

Islamabad’s acting envoy to New Delhi, Syed Haider Shah, was on Saturday summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), where senior officials lodged a strong protest over unprovoked violation of ceasefire by Pakistan Army resulting in the death of children and two other Indian citizens.

A child and two other Indians were killed and another child was injured when the Pakistan Army opened fire flouting the truce along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati Sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The deceased persons belonged to the same family.

“India condemns, in the strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces,” the MEA stated in a press release.

Twenty-one Indians have been killed and 94 injured in over 2,711 unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani Army personnel and the border guards. India also protested Pakistan’s continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistani Army on the LoC.