India records 1,968 new Covid cases, 15 deaths

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.74 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 04 2022, 10:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 10:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

India logged 1,968 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 133 days, raising the tally to 4,45,99,466, while the active cases declined to 34,598, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,716 with 15 fatalities, which included eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

A total of 1,675 cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on May 23.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.74 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

A decline of 1,528 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.94 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.29 per cent, the ministry said.

