India records 4,002 new Covid deaths, 84,332 new cases

India records 4,002 new Covid-19 deaths, 84,332 fresh infections

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 12 2021, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 09:28 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India reports 84,332 new Covid-19 cases and 4,002 deaths as active cases in the country dropped below 11 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. 

Death toll due to the virus reached 3,67,081 while recovery rate stood at 94.93 per cent.

More to follow...

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Union Health Ministry

