India records 4,002 new Covid-19 deaths, 84,332 fresh infections

India reports 84,332 new Covid-19 cases and 4,002 deaths as active cases in the country dropped below 11 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
Death toll due to the virus reached 3,67,081 while recovery rate stood at 94.93 per cent.
More to follow...
