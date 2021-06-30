India records 45,951 Covid-19 cases, 817 deaths

India reported 45,951 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, with 817 more people succumbing to the virus across the country, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Amid a receding second wave of Covid-19, active cases declined to 5,37,064, pegging the recovery rate to 96.92 per cent. India's total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is at 3,98,454.

Health officials are on high alert as a plausibly more transmissible Delta Plus variant has been detected in India, but many states have started relaxing curbs as cases dip.

Under the national immunisation drive, 33,28,54,527 have been vaccinated so far. India has now overtaken US in the number of vaccines administered.

More to follow...