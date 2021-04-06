India records highest single-day vaccination coverage

India records highest single-day Covid-19 vaccination coverage

A total of 43,00,966 vaccine doses have been given in a span of 24 hours

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 06 2021, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 12:06 ist
Beneficiaries wait in queues to receive the Covid-19 vaccine doses at a PHC, in Bhubaneswar. Credit: PTI.

More than 43 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage till now, taking the total doses given in the country so far to 8,31,10,926, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 43,00,966 vaccine doses have been given in a span of 24 hours out of which 39,00,505 beneficiaries received the 1st dose while 4,00,461 have taken the 2nd dose, according to the data updated at 7 am.

Read | India logs 96,982 new Covid-19 cases, 446 deaths

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala account for 60 per cent of the cumulative vaccine doses given till now.

Of the total 8,31,10,926  jabs given in the country, Maharashtra has so far given the highest with 81,27,248 number of doses, followed by Gujarat at 76,89,507, Rajasthan at 72,99,305, Uttar Pradesh at 71,98,372 and West Bengal at  65,41,370 doses, the data stated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Vaccine
India
Coronavirus vaccine
Vaccination
Ministry of Health

Related videos

What's Brewing

Curry shows solidarity with Asians with Bruce Lee shoes

Curry shows solidarity with Asians with Bruce Lee shoes

When will next gen of tennis overtake the Big Three?

When will next gen of tennis overtake the Big Three?

When patients choose to end their lives

When patients choose to end their lives

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

DH Toon | Election fever beating Covid fear in Assam?

DH Toon | Election fever beating Covid fear in Assam?

This is the most intimate portrait yet of a black hole

This is the most intimate portrait yet of a black hole

China tries to deal with Xinjiang row with…a musical?

China tries to deal with Xinjiang row with…a musical?

Explained | What are the Iran nuclear talks

Explained | What are the Iran nuclear talks

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

 