India rejects China's objection to HM's Arunachal visit

India rejects China's objection to Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the Chinese reaction

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 11 2023, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 18:13 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu during the launch of the 'Vibrant Villages Programme', in Kibithoo, Arunachal Pradesh, Monday, April 10, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Tuesday firmly rejected China's objection to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the state "was, is and will" always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the reality.

"We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese official spokesperson. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India," Bagchi said.

Also Read | Today's India not of 1962, but of Modi and Shah: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu
 

"Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the above reality," he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the Chinese reaction.

In a clear message to China from the border village of Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh, Shah on Monday had said no one can dare cast an evil eye on India's territorial integrity and encroach even an "inch of our land."

He said said the era when anyone could encroach the borderlands of India was over.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
India
Amit Shah
Arunachal Pradesh
India News
Arindam Bagchi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jupiter’s moons hide giant subsurface oceans

Jupiter’s moons hide giant subsurface oceans

Ups and downs of global nuclear industry

Ups and downs of global nuclear industry

Salman's film trailer gets trolled for 'cringe' scenes

Salman's film trailer gets trolled for 'cringe' scenes

Punching Pooh, the unofficial air force badge in Taiwan

Punching Pooh, the unofficial air force badge in Taiwan

Does life extension research have any ethical value?

Does life extension research have any ethical value?

Bitcoin hits $30k mark for first time since June 2022

Bitcoin hits $30k mark for first time since June 2022

Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI similar to GPT

Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI similar to GPT

 