India reports 10,229 new Covid-19 cases, 125 deaths

With 10,229 more people testing positive for Covid-19, India's infection tally rose to 3,44,47,536 on Monday, while the active cases came down to 1,34,096, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The death toll reached 4,63,655 with 125 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine ZyCov-D, which has been cleared by India's drug regulator for those aged 12 years and above, will only be administered to adults as of now under the government's national coronavirus vaccination programme, sources said on Sunday.

