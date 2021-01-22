India reports 14,545 new Covid-19 cases; death toll at 1.53 lakh

India on Friday reported 14,545 new Covid-19 cases and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry.

After today's spike, India's Covid-19 tally stands at 1,06,25,428 with 1,88,688 active cases. A total of 1,02,83,708 have been discharged so far, with 18,002 people being discharged in the last 24 hours. The country's Covid-19 death toll now stands at 1,53,032.

A total of 10,43,534 people have been vaccinated so far under the world's biggest vaccination drive that started on January 16.

