India reports 26,727 new Covid-19 cases, 277 deaths

India on Friday reported 26,727 new Covid-19 cases and 277 deaths as the active caseload in the country dropped to 2.75 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The death toll due to Covid-19 in the country has reached 4,48,339.
More to follow...
