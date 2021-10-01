India reports 26,727 new Covid-19 cases, 277 deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 01 2021, 08:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 09:40 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India on Friday reported 26,727 new Covid-19 cases and 277 deaths as the active caseload in the country dropped to 2.75 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in the country has reached 4,48,339.

More to follow...

