India reports 7,584 new Covid-19 cases, 24 more deaths

India reports 7,584 new Covid-19 cases, 24 more deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 10 2022, 09:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 09:20 ist

India on Friday reported 7,584 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 4,32,05,106, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Active cases jumped by 3,769 in the last 24 hours to 36,267 Covid-19 infections.

With 24 more fatalities, the toll climbed to 5,24,747.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
India News

What's Brewing

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

Getting the pulse right for sustainable living

Getting the pulse right for sustainable living

Bengalurean’s book makes it to Bollywood

Bengalurean’s book makes it to Bollywood

Farmers taste sweet success with exotic fruits

Farmers taste sweet success with exotic fruits

NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs

NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs

Newborn girls to get bank account in northwest Delhi

Newborn girls to get bank account in northwest Delhi

Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 mn

Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 mn

 