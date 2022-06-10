India reports 7,584 new Covid-19 cases, 24 more deaths

India on Friday reported 7,584 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 4,32,05,106, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
Active cases jumped by 3,769 in the last 24 hours to 36,267 Covid-19 infections.
With 24 more fatalities, the toll climbed to 5,24,747.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN
Getting the pulse right for sustainable living
Bengalurean’s book makes it to Bollywood
Farmers taste sweet success with exotic fruits
NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs
Newborn girls to get bank account in northwest Delhi
Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 mn