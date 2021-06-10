India reports 94,052 new Covid-19 cases, 6,148 deaths

India reports biggest jump with 6,148 Covid deaths after Bihar revises toll, 94,052 new cases

Active cases in the country dropped to 11,67,952

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 10 2021, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 09:44 ist
A health worker collects a swab sample for a RT-PCR Covid-19 coronavirus test at the North Bengal Medical college and hospital on the outskirts of Siliguri. Credit: AFP Photo

India reported 94,052 new Covid-19 cases and 6,148 deaths while the active cases in the country dropped to 11,67,952, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Thursday.

This is the highest single-day death toll the country has seen and is accounted largely to Bihar, which added as many as 3,951 deaths after verification on Wednesday.

 

Union Health Ministry

