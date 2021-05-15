India reports less than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths after 3 days; new cases dip with 3.26 lakh infections

India on Saturday reported 3,26,098 new Covid-19 cases and 3,890 deaths, according to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country reported less than 4,000 deaths after three days.

The country's total Covid-19 case tally stands at 2,43,72,907, while the toll is 2,66,207.

The active case tally in India is 36,73,802, and 2,04,32,898 people have been discharged so far.

Active Covid-19 cases across the country have been hovering around the 37 lakh mark for the past one week, an early indication of plateauing of the second wave.

The number of patients recovering from Covid-19 too has been in the range of 3.5 lakh every day for the past six days. The highest recoveries in a single day – 3,86,444 – were reported on May 9. Though the number has dipped slightly over the next few days, India had reported more recoveries than fresh cases on Friday.

“The second wave peaked by last weekend – May 6-7 – but that does not bring immediate good news. Daily numbers will be over three lakhs for days and then over two lakhs for days and over one lakh for days and then will drop to about 20,000 by June end. So, the epidemic is continuing,” T Jacob John, eminent virologist of Christian Medical College, Vellore, told DH.